UWEC Greek life students hold community clean up

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Randall Park neighborhood was overdue for a little spring cleaning.

“All sorts of cans and bottles and general liter blowing past everyone’s houses everyday it isn’t a good look for the students it isn’t good for the city, we need to clean it up,” says Andrew Osborne.

Osborne is a part of Delta Sigma Phi at UW-Eau Claire, his fraternity alongside several other student-led organizations took to the streets, in an effort to give back to the community.

“We’re trying to get out there in the community and be better men leading better lives and showing that to Eau Claire...trying to get rid of that stigma of fraternities are a bad thing,” says Osborne.

Spencer King is the vice president of Delta Sigma Phi, he says the pandemic has limited their organization’s options for volunteering, forcing them outdoors.

“So we’ve really had to think more about going into the community ourselves and doing some of the work ourselves,” King tells WEAU.

King says volunteering has many forms and it doesn’t take much to be able to still make a difference.

“We set up an afternoon here where we could come out with trash bags and gloves and pick up the trash, make our neighborhoods look a little better,” says King.

The two say this is a good opportunity for not only themselves, but other organizations to get reacquainted with the community post-pandemic.

They hope to have clean-ups each semester moving forward.

