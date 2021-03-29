Advertisement

Wild turkey flies through UW-Eau Claire window

Caution tape image.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A wild turkey flew through a University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire second story window on March 26.

The UW-Eau Claire Police Department says on Friday around 4:59 p.m., an officer was contacted for a report of a large bird that had flown through a second floor window on the north side of Vikki Lord Larson Hall. A custodian told officials the turkey was contained within an office and was still alive.

When officials got to the room, they noted the turkey was deceased. They took pictures of the damage and talked to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

