Wisconsin: 1 million fully vaccinated; daily cases below 300

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU/WBAY) - Wisconsin passed a milestone with over 1 million residents vaccinated against the disease caused by the coronavirus, as the state reported fewer than 300 new coronavirus cases for the first time in two weeks. The state reports the COVID-19 death total went up by 3 -- a low number, yet the highest in five days.

As we reported earlier Monday, the Department of Health Services reports 1,001,142 residents received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. A total 1,707,247 residents have received at least one shot, and a total 2,720,952 “shots in the arm” have been administered to people in Wisconsin, including people who live out of state but might work here.

“Having one million Wisconsinites who have completed their vaccine series is yet another strong indicator that our vaccine program is working. Thank you to our vaccinators for getting us to this milestone,” Wisconsin DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake wrote in a statement released Monday afternoon by the governor’s office.

There was the usual weekend dip in vaccination numbers. The number of people receiving a shot increased by 7,410 and 5,723 completed their vaccine regimen compared to Sunday’s report. These numbers by include shots given over the past couple of days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state.

The state is averaging 48,428 “shots in the arm” per day over the past 7 days.

The governor’s office says Wisconsin ranks first in the nation in percentage of doses administered, and is first among the Great Lakes states for total doses administered per 100,000 residents.

“We’re happy to see folks in Wisconsin doing their part and getting vaccinated when it is their turn,” Gov. Evers wrote. “Keep up the good work, and we’ll be back to our Wisconsin way of life before you know it.”

Here’s a look at the percentages that received ad completed their vaccinations, by age group:

16-17: 4.2% received/0.7% completed

18-24: 14.8% received/6.3% completed

25-34: 22.1% received/11.0% completed

35-44: 27.8% received/13.5% completed

45-54: 28.5% received/13.4% completed

55-64: 35.6% received/14.0% completed

65+: 74.8% received/56.6% completed

MONDAY’S VACCINATION TOTALS

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 2,679,245 ADMINISTERED: 2,720,952

PFIZER: 1,435,330 MODERNA: 1,231,360 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 54,140

FIRST DOSE: 1,707,247 FULLY VACCINATED: 1,001,142

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 32,995 (31.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 22,607 (21.6%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 19,092 (29.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,560 (19.4%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 39,649 (33.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 24,513 (20.8%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 10,493 (23.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 6,567 (14.5%)

CASES AND DEATHS

Coronavirus testing found 296 new cases in 35 counties. That’s less than half of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. It helped bring the 7-day average down slightly to 468 cases per day. There were 2,887 negative results. The state hasn’t had fewer than 300 coronavirus cases in one day since March 15 until now.

The positive results were 9.3% of the 3,183 tests received from people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time -- the ninth time this month that the daily positivity rate was under 10%.

If you look at all tests, including people tested multiple times, such as health care workers, the 7-day average positivity rate has climbed to 2.7%. It’s been climbing since it reached a low of 2.0% on March 10. Health officials says we need to remain vigilant against the coronavirus, such as wearing masks -- which have to be over the nose -- and maintaining 6 feet from anyone who isn’t from your household, even visiting friends and relatives.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll reached 6,601, which is still 1.15% of all known cases. The DHS reported one death each in Juneau, Milwaukee and Sawyer counties. There were no revisions to death totals.

WISCONSIN POSITIVE: 576,044 (+296) DEATHS: 6,601 (+3) HOSPITALIZED: 27,466 (+33) 7-DAY AVERAGE (BY TEST): 2.7%

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

576,044 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,466 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,601 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

562,746 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,483 cases still active (1.2%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Hospitalizations were far below the 7-day average again with 33 new COVID-19 patients admitted in the past 24-hour period. The state says 4.8% of all coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalization.

We expect updated numbers on patients later Monday afternoon. Sunday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 230 COVID-19 patients with 66 in intensive care in the state’s 136 hospitals.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,624 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,516 cases (+4) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,325 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,170 cases (-1 adjusted by state) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,166 cases (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,677 cases (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,374 cases (+7) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,221 cases (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (26 deaths)

Juneau - 3,039 cases (-2 adjusted by state) (21 deaths) (+1 death)

La Crosse – 12,394 cases (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,377 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,610 cases (+3) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,019 cases (44 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,565 cases (+1) (23 deaths) (+1 death)

St. Croix – 6,736 cases (+8) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,804 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,451 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,874 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,350 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

