Wisconsin state parks expect another record season in 2021

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - More people have been flocking to Wisconsin’s state parks since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, and traffic is holding steady in the new year. Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the parks are on track for another record season.

Janice Turner and her husband have been exploring Wisconsin state parks for years, and they have shared many an adventure.

“I have great pictures of my husband going through, coming out of the Tunnel at Shot Tower,” Turner remembered. She added, laughing, “I have him screaming as the bats were chasing him out, that was a highlight.”

Turner is just one of many Wisconsinites using the pandemic as another excuse to get outdoors. The couple even visited state parks during the winter, and Turner said she is excited to go out more in spring.

“Fresh air, and sunshine,” she said, adding, “We’re enjoying not having to be cooped up 24 hours a day.”

In 2020, the DNR said they saw a 22 percent increase in people visiting state parks. They said the trend has continued into 2021, even during the colder months.

“We’ve seen an increase in our sales and we’ve also seen an increase in advance camping reservations,” said Diane Bruscoe, Deputy Administrator with the Division of Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Turner and her husband have noticed the increased traffic.

“People in the snow, that were walking, not skiing, they were walking and yeah, we’ve seen a lot more people out and about,” Turner explained.

Honghan Ye and Bonnie Wu are also taking advantage of the warmer weather to spend more time outside.

“We bought the annual tickets every year, so right now, I have four tickets in my car window,” Ye described.

The two visited Lake Kegonsa State Park for the first time Sunday, but they plan to come back.

“We were just saying that we want to finish all the state parks here,” Ye said.

The DNR is encouraging people to continue exploring the state park system in 2021, and the department expects to see another record season.

“We do use the phrase ‘share the love’ to try to find some other less popular properties,” Bruscoe explained.

Bruscoe suggested people visit the DNR website to find the most updated information on the state parks and help planning their trip.

