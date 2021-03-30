1 year into their largest mission, Wisconsin National Guardsmen discuss serving at home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin National Guard is helping get the COVID-19 vaccine out to people who need it. But COVID-19 testing is still an important part of stopping the spread.

We’re learning more about how the Wisconsin National Guard built a statewide testing operation from the ground up. This is the largest mission the state’s National Guard has ever taken on.

People who once volunteered monthly dropped everything to make serving their full-time job.

“Essentially, I just had to tell my employer, ‘Hey, I’m getting called up for the COVID response,’” said Technical Sergeant Kristian Pearson.

Pearson left his job with the Wisconsin DNR and initially helped drive people home as they returned from the Grand Princess cruise ship that was stranded off of Oakland last March. He then dove into managing a COVID-19 testing team.

“It was our team and DHS from day one, setting up these sites from the ground up, and learning as we went, really. The first day didn’t go so well,” he said.

But a year and thousands of tests later…

“We could go to any place right now and set up a testing site. Outside, inside, weather dependent, we’ve gotten really good at just making a test site out of nothing,” Pearson explained.

Getting to serve the Wausau area has allowed him to give back to the area where he grew up.

“I grew up in the Wausau area, so it’s great to be back in that area supporting friends and family that I have still in that area,” he said.

Sergeant Anthony Blass is one of the faces behind drive-thru testing. He’d just returned home from an overseas deployment when the pandemic hit.

“I barely unpacked, and they were like, ‘Hey, we got these orders,’” Blass said.

He described what it was like in the early days when little was known about the pandemic.

“At the beginning, we started out with the whole full suits and gas masks, and that was probably the most intimidating thing,” he said.

But he says this homegrown mission shows him why he wanted to serve in the first place. It’s something he says he’ll tell his grandkids about one day.

“You realize you’re testing your neighbors, and you know the kids in the back seat. It’s your mailman, it’s the guy that works at the Kwik Trip you go to every day. So it’s pretty cool to have that relationship and let people see the National Guard,” he said. “I think the hardest part was not petting the dogs. We see hundreds of dogs. Big dogs, small dogs, and we couldn’t pet them.”

Both say a once-in-a-lifetime mission like this is why we have the National Guard.

“We can’t really work off fear, because if lives are at stake, that’s what we signed up for,” BLass said.

Sergeant Blass says he’s now helping to get vaccines to clinics and pharmacies, but COVID testing remains an important part of the support the National Guard is providing.

