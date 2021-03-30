Advertisement

COVID-19 variant identified in Trempealeau County

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Health Department says the COVID-19 variant strain B.1.1.7 has been identified in the county through the use of genome sequencing.

A health investigation has determined it is unclear where the person contracted the variant strain.

The health department says this variant was first discovered in England in 2020 but was first detected in Wisconsin on Jan. 12, 2021. They also remind the public to wear a mask, maintain a distance from others, wash hands, avoid gatherings and clean high-touch surfaces.

