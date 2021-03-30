Eau Claire ranked 5th ‘Most Livable Small City’ in U.S.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire is ranked once again as a top place to live in the United States.

For the 3rd-straight year, the website SmartAsset.com has placed Eau Claire in the top 10 of its “Most Livable Small Cities” rankings, giving the city a 5th-place ranking.

Last year, SmartAsset ranked Eau Claire 3rd, while in 2019, the city was ranked 10th. In 2018, the first year of the rankings, Eau Claire was 14th.

SmartAsset uses a number of factors to determine their rankings, including median income, access to healthcare, and commute times. Eau Claire routinely scores high in healthcare access and commute times, while also earning high marks for the number of bars or taverns in city limits.

Wisconsin is also represented by Oshkosh in the rankings, as the eastern Wisconsin city has made the list all four years that it has been published. This year, Oshkosh comes in slightly ahead of Eau Claire in 3rd place.

Overall, SmartAsset considers factors for 287 small cities across the country. Five Minnesota cities, including four suburbs of Minneapolis-St. Paul, are ranked in the top 30, while Appleton and Waukesha rank 31 and 33, respectively. You can see the 2021 rankings by clicking here.

