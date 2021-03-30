FFA planning in-person state convention

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This year’s Wisconsin FFA convention could return to a face-to-face event. Plans are being made for an in-person state FFA convention the week of July 5, Wisconsin FFA director Cheryl Zimmerman said in a news release. The 2020 convention was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Zimmerman said the state FFA Board is developing plans for a live event at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Specific dates and convention schedules are yet to be determined, she said. The plans include virtual alternatives for people who can’t attend in-person. The organization held an in-person state leadership conference earlier this month in Wisconsin Dells. State FFA president Joe Schiles said in the newsletter that finding ways of having an in-person convention while prioritizing health and safety guidelines fits the year’s state FFA theme, “Unstoppable.”

State agriculture department officials are asking farmers to check the state Runoff Risk Advisory Forecast during spring before spreading animal wastes onto fields. The forecast is a tool to help determine when it’s safe to spread to minimize threats of runoff into streams, according to Mark Witecha, soil and watershed management section manager at the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The forecast can be found at the Web site manureadvisorysystem.wi.gov/runoffrisk/index.

State Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials say they’re continuing their partnership to manage conflicts between wolves and livestock. The departments have integrated an integrated depredation program using lethal and non-lethal control over wolf populations; farmers still are allowed to shoot wolves caught in the act of attacking domestic animals. Farmers should report to the USDA damages caused by wolves, and report to the state DNR within 24 hours after killing a wolf attacking farm animals.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture soon will be releasing its 2021 prospective plantings report, and a private survey ahead of the report is saying farmers could be planting a record number of corn and soybean acres this year. The Pro Farmer’s member survey says improved prices could lead farmers to plant 182.3 million acres.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.