Advertisement

Fire Presbyterian Church asking for flower donations to make cross for Easter

By Jesse Horne
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There will be a little spring in bloom this coming Easter weekend.

First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire will once again hold its Easter service through Zoom. Outside, people are being asked to donate flowers so they can be laid out in the outline of a cross.

A few flowers are already placed, but Rev. Kathy Walker says parishioners are being asked to bring them Saturday to the church on Rudolph Road.

“Over the summer, people could visit outside. We did some outdoor things, outside worship a couple times. People met here and had gatherings - little gatherings - outside. So it’s been a long haul, but amazing things have come out of it, too. We find new ways to do things and it forces us to be creative.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim
Over 1,000 customers were impacted by the power outage late Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Power restored after midday power outage for over 1,000 customers in Eau Claire County
Caution tape image.
Wild turkey flies through UW-Eau Claire window
Police Generic
3 arrested after Pepin County search warrant, accused of stealing mail
Four people hurt in Pierce County crash

Latest News

Wisconsin Research Institute Is Primary Lab In CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Study (3/30/21)
Wisconsin Research Institute Is Primary Lab In CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Study (3/30/21)
A new state law allows restaurants to serve cocktails to go with their liquor license.
Restaurants excited to serve cocktails to go
First Presbyterian Church to Set Up Flower Display for Easter Weekend
First Presbyterian Church to Set Up Flower Display for Easter Weekend
Wisconsin Restaurants Can Now Sell Cocktails To Go
Wisconsin Restaurants Can Now Sell Cocktails To Go