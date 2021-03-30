Fire Presbyterian Church asking for flower donations to make cross for Easter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -There will be a little spring in bloom this coming Easter weekend.

First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire will once again hold its Easter service through Zoom. Outside, people are being asked to donate flowers so they can be laid out in the outline of a cross.

A few flowers are already placed, but Rev. Kathy Walker says parishioners are being asked to bring them Saturday to the church on Rudolph Road.

“Over the summer, people could visit outside. We did some outdoor things, outside worship a couple times. People met here and had gatherings - little gatherings - outside. So it’s been a long haul, but amazing things have come out of it, too. We find new ways to do things and it forces us to be creative.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.