Four people hurt in Pierce County crash

(Gray)
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Four people are hurt after a crash Monday morning in Pierce County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and County Trunk E. This is between Prescott and Ellsworth.

An investigation found a car driven by 41-year-old Nicole McCorison of Ellsworth was going west on HWY 10 when an eastbound vehicle driven by 24-year-old Stephanie Ryman of Prescott tried to turn left in front of McCorison’s vehicle, causing the collision.

McCorison, Ryman, and two juveniles were all hurt in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

