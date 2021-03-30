How important are those vaccination cards?

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 50 million Americans, including over a million Wisconsinites are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but could proving you’ve had the shot become part of our new normal?

Experts say it’s possible. The Biden administration is already working on a “vaccine passport” system for people to be able to prove they’ve been vaccinated. The so-called “Vax Pass” could be used in schools, workplaces, for travel, even concern venues.

It would likely be digital and White House officials say plans are still in early stages.

In the meantime, local health officials encourage vaccinated Wisconsinites to hold on to those vaccination cards given out during the time of your dose. Those cards are your documentation and could be useful down the line.

UW-Madison Professor Laura Albert says there are some concerns around scammers being able to falsify the card, so it’s likely the U.S. will move to a more officials system in the future.

“It’s going to take a long time for the world to get vaccinated and there will be questions in this country and in other countries about who’s been vaccinated,” said Albert.

When it comes to showing proof of vaccination Infectious Disease expert Prof. Ajay Sethi says some are concerned about possible inequity.

“We already see some inequities right now with who’s able to get the vaccine. We want to make sure that having a vaccine passport doesn’t add yet another barrier,” he said.

Prof. Sethi says privacy is also a concern for some but if proper policies are put in place, vaccine credentials could help return things to normal and make people feel safer in certain public settings.

