Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is primary lab in CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness study among frontline workers, first responders

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - One of Wisconsin’s own played a crucial role in the CDC-led study released Monday, revealing COVID-19 vaccines to be 90% effective after the second dose and 80% after the first.

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute was the sole reference lab in the nation to support this CDC-led study.

The study is the government’s first assessment of how the shots have been working beyond the drug makers’ initial experiments.

Pfizer and Moderna - the two vaccines available since December -were highly effective at 90% after two doses, the CDC reported Monday.

Besides the 90% figure, the study found it was 80% effective for participants two weeks or more after a first dose.

Director of integrated research and development laboratory, Jennifer Meece, says in her lab they’ve been working on respiratory infectious disease testing and research since 2004.

Meece says it’s rewarding to finally see her teams hard work come to fruition.

“All of our families have a lot to be proud of, this research makes a difference and it’s why we all went into this business to make a difference and here we are,” says Meece.“We brought on a lot of new young, fresh college grads, and probably none of them including those of us who are more seasoned would have ever really planned to be part of a national pandemic response that’s informing public health policy.”

This lab in Marshfield, Wisconsin received a $22.5 CDC million grant last June, to test the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine of front-line essential workers.

Meece says this is just the first of many COVID-19 related studies the research institute will help publish in the coming months.

