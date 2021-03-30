Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System allowing two visitors per patient in southwest Wisconsin region

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday that two designated visitors per patient will be allowed in the clinic and hospital in the southwest Wisconsin region.

This includes hospitals in La Crosse and Sparta, and clinics in Arcadia, Caledonia, Holmen, La Crosse Onalaska, Prairie du Chien, Sparta and Tomah.

The change to visitor restrictions will start Thursday, April 1. Visitors under 16 will not be allowed at this time. The chemotherapy treatment room will be an exception to the new policy.

Visitors must wear a cloth face mask and will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness or communicable infection before being allowed to enter.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 1,000 customers were impacted by the power outage late Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Power restored after midday power outage for over 1,000 customers in Eau Claire County
Caution tape image.
Wild turkey flies through UW-Eau Claire window
Police Generic
3 arrested after Pepin County search warrant, accused of stealing mail
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
A gavel.
Former Eau Claire man sentenced for distribution of child pornography

Latest News

DWD: New unemployment site will be easier to use... and understand
Vaccine Tracker
Increased vaccine supply expands federal retail pharmacy program to more locations
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Underly outspending Kerr in school superintendent race
Eau Claire is the 5th-most livable small city in America, according to SmartAsset.com.
Eau Claire ranked 5th ‘Most Livable Small City’ in U.S.