Mayo Clinic Health System allowing two visitors per patient in southwest Wisconsin region

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday that two designated visitors per patient will be allowed in the clinic and hospital in the southwest Wisconsin region.

This includes hospitals in La Crosse and Sparta, and clinics in Arcadia, Caledonia, Holmen, La Crosse Onalaska, Prairie du Chien, Sparta and Tomah.

The change to visitor restrictions will start Thursday, April 1. Visitors under 16 will not be allowed at this time. The chemotherapy treatment room will be an exception to the new policy.

Visitors must wear a cloth face mask and will be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness or communicable infection before being allowed to enter.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.