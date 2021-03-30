Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man has been arrested and charged after being accused of offering a woman a ride to her hotel, stopping to sexually assault her.

Court records show Larry Young, 28, has been charged with stalking-resulting in bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation, attempted second degree sexual assault and fourth degree sexual assault.

Deputy Chief of Eau Claire Police Derek Thomas says they took a report from a victim who was assaulted by an unknown male, later identified as Young, on March 17. The victim told officials Young had contacted her on Water Street and offered to give her a ride to her hotel, Super 8. He drove the victim but stopped and then choked and sexually assaulted her.

Thomas adds that on March 26, officers observed Young in his vehicle driving in the downtown area of Eau Claire. He was not seen entering any bars but was watching females that were alone.

The criminal complaint says when interviewed, Young stated he was going to give the victim a ride to her hotel at her request. He says he stopped at the Locked and Loaded Storage Units to retrieve a blanket since he rents there. When he got there, he said he did not have his keys for the unit. He denied touching the victim and said she got out of his car and walked away and he did not know why.

Eau Claire County court records show a $1,000 was posted on Tuesday. Young is not to have any contact with the victim or Water Street in Eau Claire, between 2nd Avenue and 7th Avenue.

