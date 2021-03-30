Advertisement

No injuries reported after Chippewa Falls fire

Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHIPPEA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries have been reported after a fire engulfed a Chippewa Falls residence.

Crews were on scene of a fire just north of Eau Claire, on Debbie Street in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Fire District says they received a call at 2:07 p.m. stating that a homeowner was sleeping and woke up to smoke in her house. When officials responded, the home was fully engulfed and took crews 30 minutes to get under control.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Chippewa Falls Tuesday.
Fire crews responded to a house fire in Chippewa Falls Tuesday.

