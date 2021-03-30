Advertisement

Red Cross Month-Service to the Armed Forces

By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As part of Red Cross Month, we take a look at Service to the Armed Forces programming through the Wisconsin Red Cross.

The Red Cross in Wisconsin provides home comforts and critical services on bases and military hospitals, including at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

The Red Cross also supports military families during deployments and emergencies.

Wisconsin Red Cross

