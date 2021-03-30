Restaurants excited to serve cocktails to go

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsinites can now add a new treat to their takeout orders. A new state law allows restaurants to serve cocktails to go with their liquor license.

Joanne Palzkill co-owns Draganetti’s restaurant in Altoona. Like many restaurant owners, she said the past year’s been a struggle battling the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why she’s excited she’ll be able to sell some Draganetti’s bar creations to people who aren’t ready to return to their table.

“We think it’ll definitely help and certainly it rounds out what we’re able to offer to our customers so we’re excited about it,” she said “It’ll be interesting to see how many requests we get for it.”

The drinks must be sold in a tamper-evident seal.

Wisconsin Restaurant Association President and CEO Kristine Hillmer compared the seal to a factory-sealed beer on wine bottle, which restaurants were already allowed to sell with takeout.

“Whether you’re doing curbside or whether or not you’re taking leftovers and you still want a nightcap and take that home with you, it allows restaurateurs to mix that and sell that to consumers,” she said.

Hillmer also said like a factory-sealed beer can, people can’t open the drink without breaking the seal. This means police officers would know if it’s opened in the car when they stop someone.

But most importantly for restaurants, as they wait for more people to get vaccinated, Shawn Phetteplace with the Wisconsin Main Street Alliance said this may be their shot in the arm.

“They need a little bit of help and so cocktails to go will provide another much needed stream of revenue for their business,” he said.

Phetteplace said many restaurants have had thousands of dollars of liquor sitting on their shelves throughout the pandemic.

Hillmer said this will help get some of that liquor off the shelves, which is key to many restaurants’ financial health.

“Broadly speaking, when you look at the business of a restaurant, the profit margin is in the alcohol sales,” she said. “It’s in the bar sales. Many times that can make up 30 percent roughly of a bottom line of a restaurant. The food side is a very very slim profit margin.”

The new law only allows people to pick up their cocktails to go. They cannot be delivered.

