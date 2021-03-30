SportScene 13 for Monday, March 29th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls High School tennis action with Eau Claire Memorial continuing their red hot season with wins over La Crosse Central and Logan while Eau Claire North picks up a win over Logan as well.

In Women’s College Hockey, UW-Eau Claire head coach, Erik Strand, takes home co-coach of the year honors while several Blugolds and UW-River Falls Falcons receive recognition for their strong seasons.

