Town of Bergen, Village of Stoddard issues burning ban

(KOSA)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STODDARD, Wis. (WEAU) - The Town of Bergen and the Village of Stoddard have issued a burning ban with the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department.

The current fire danger level is at very high. Burning any combustible materials outdoors is prohibited.

Fire officials say, “That applies to burn piles, burn barrels, and all campfires unless in developed camping areas. Use caution, disposing of any matches, ashes, charcoal briquettes, or any burning materials into the outdoors. All firework use is banned. Remember to dispose of any cigars, cigarettes, or pipes in a designated receptacle. Charcoal grills may be used only near a residential dwelling on a non-combustible surface, such as concrete.”

The ban will be in place until fire danger conditions improve significantly.

