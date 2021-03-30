Advertisement

Underly outspending Kerr in school superintendent race

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday.
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New reports show Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly outspent opponent Deborah Kerr by nearly $800,000 in February and March.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show Underly spent $818,063 between Feb. 2 and March 22. Kerr spent $47,443 during that span.

Underly also holds the fund-raising edge, generating $1.1 million during the period compared with Kerr’s $71,465.

The superintendent race is officially nonpartisan but liberals have coalesced around Underly and conservatives support Kerr. Underly’s fund-raising totals were bolstered by $600,000 in contributions from the state Democratic Party.

The two will face off in an election Tuesday to replace incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who has chosen not to run.

