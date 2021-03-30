Advertisement

Underly raises $1m in state superintendent race

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly raised more than $1 million in February and March.

Underly is vying with former Brown Deer Superintendent Deborah Kerr for the open state superintendent post. Current Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor has decided not to run.

Campaign finance reports in the race were due Monday. Underly’s campaign released a cover sheet showing she raised $1,031,450 between Feb. 2 and March 22.

She spent $708,818 during the period. Kerr’s campaign didn’t return a message seeking her report.

Her latest report on file with the state Ethics Commission covers only the month of January. It shows she raised about $30,000 during that period.

