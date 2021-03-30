UW School of Medicine and Public Health opens COVID-19 study to essential workers

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Essential workers who cannot work remotely are now eligible to take part in a COVID-19 prevention research study. This includes police officers, firefighters, daycare workers, grocery store workers, retail employees, restaurant staff and more.

The study, conducted by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is investigating whether commonly used oral and nasal antiseptic, in addition to masks and hand hygiene, can prevent COVID-19 infection.

Role of Naso-oropharyngeal Antiseptic Decolonization to Reduce COVID-19 Viral Shedding and Disease Transmission, also known as the SHIELD study, launched summer 2020 and was initially only for frontline healthcare workers. It will track COVID-19 diagnoses and viral measurements in study patients.

Researchers are anticipating having results of the study later this summer.

If you are interested in participating, please visit the website for more information. To enroll in the study, please contact the research coordinators at shield@medicine.wisc.edu or call (608) 262-6560.

