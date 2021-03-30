Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations increase after lows

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU & WBAY) - Three out of four senior adults in Wisconsin have started or finished their vaccinations against COVID-19 symptoms, based on the latest data from the state Department of Health Services, and in one week everyone from teens to seniors will be eligible for a shot -- regardless of their health condition or where they work or live.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the surprise announcement Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccines will be available to everyone age 16 and up starting April 5 (see related story). Priority will still be given to people who were eligible in earlier phases, such as front line workers and people with medical issues. Earlier, the DHS announced partnerships with seven more pharmacy groups to offer 595 more sites where people can get vaccinated, including independent pharmacies, which often serve less populated areas (see related story).

The governor said Wisconsin leads the nation in getting shipments of vaccinations into people’s arms. Since mid-December, vaccinators have administered 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccines, and more than 1 million Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccination regimen.

Wisconsin vaccinators have administered 2,753,146 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents and non-residents, such as people from other states who work in Wisconsin, since vaccinations started 107 days ago. That’s 32,194 more doses than reported Monday.

The state says 1,726,519 Wisconsin residents have had at least one shot of a vaccine, while 1,013,613 are completely vaccinated. That’s 12,471 more completing their vaccinations since Monday, when Wisconsin passed the 1 million milestone. These can include vaccinations over the past couple days as vaccinators’ reports are still coming in to the DHS.

By our calculations, over the past 7 days the state averaged 50,290 “shots in the arm” each day and an average 21,599 people were completely vaccinated with their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Making more younger people eligible for the vaccine could help against virus outbreaks we’ve seen in our area and nationwide blamed on teens and young adults getting together without wearing a face mask over their nose or social distancing. While these age groups are less likely to suffer serious effects of the coronavirus developing into COVID-19, they can be asymptomatic and spread the disease to more vulnerable people.

Percentages that received and completed their vaccinations so far, by age group:

16-17: 4.4% received/0.8% completed

18-24: 15.1% received/6.4% completed

25-34: 22.4% received/11.2% completed

35-44: 28.2% received/13.7% completed

45-54: 29.0% received/13.6% completed

55-64: 36.5% received/14.2% completed

65+: 75.0% received/57.3% completed

Health officials says we can’t led our guard down yet against the coronavirus. Wearing masks -- which have to be over the nose -- maintain 6 feet from anyone who isn’t from your household, even visiting friends and relatives; and wash your hands more frequently or use sanitizer.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive has been increasing for the past two-and-a-half weeks. We’ll have more about that metric later in the article.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATION TOTALS

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,002,745 ADMINISTERED: 2,753,146

PFIZER: 1,453,436 MODERNA: 1,244,508 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 55,080

FIRST DOSE: 1,726,519 (29.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,013,613 (17.4%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 33,356 (32.1%) FULLY VACCINATED: 22,909 (21.9%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 19,397 (30.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,674 (19.6%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 40,327 (34.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 24,760 (21.0%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 10,704 (23.6%) FULLY VACCINATED: 6,659 (14.7%)

CASES AND DEATHS

Wisconsin saw coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths jump compared to previous days, following a pattern of these numbers increasing on Tuesday. This is more of a reflection of the workflow of the state receiving data from local health departments and updating the statewide report.

There were 11 deaths -- almost as many as the past 6 days combined. That brought the state’s death toll to 6,612, but the 7-day average remained at 4 deaths per day and the death rate was steady at 1.15% of all known coronavirus cases.

The deaths were reported in 10 counties: Brown, Douglas, Fond du Lac, Iowa, Outagamie, Racine (2), Rock, Walworth, Waukesha and Winnebago.

There were 588 tests positive for the COVID-19 virus -- nearly twice as many as Monday -- out of 3,751 test results the state received. There were positive tests in 52 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Seventeen of these reported only 1 or 2 new cases. County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article. There were 3,163 tests that came back negative.

The state continues seeing a rise in the positivity rate in coronavirus tests. Adding in results for people who’ve been tested multiple times, the 7-day average positivity has climbed to 2.8% of all tests. It hasn’t been that high since February 18, when this metric was on the decline. It’s been rising since March 11 after it reached a low of 2.0%.

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

3,292,030 people have been tested

576,632 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,531 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,612 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

563,133 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,673 cases still active (1.2%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Hospitalizations increased again. In the past 24 hours, 65 people were admitted for COVID-19, which is more than the past 2 days combined. The 7-day average is 50 new COVID-19 patients per day. The state says 4.8% of all coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalization.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported there were 227 COVID-19 patients in the state’s 136 hospitals Monday, with 58 in intensive care. Changes in daily hospitalizations take discharges and deaths into account.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,623 cases (-1 adjusted by state) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,517 cases (+1) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,326 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,177 cases (+7) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,167 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,677 cases (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,383 cases (+9) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,227 (+6) cases (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,578 (-2 adjusted by state) cases (26 deaths)

Juneau - 3,038 (-1 adjusted by state) cases (21 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,406 cases (+12) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,377 cases (34 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,617 cases (+7) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,027 cases (+8) (44 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,567 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,757 cases (+21) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,805 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,458 cases (+7) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,875 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,350 cases (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

