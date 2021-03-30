WisDOT breaks down what voters need to get an ID to vote

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation broke down what citizens will need to do in order to get a form of identification to vote.

Most state voters already have some form of ID, the department explained, such as a Wisconsin driver license or state ID.

First, voters should check on the WisDOT Divison of Motor Vehicle’s website. There are different steps for voters depending on if they are applying for a first-time ID card, applying for a duplicate or renewal of their ID, or getting a non-expiring ID card for customers ages 65 and older.

Next, voters will need to bring the required documents in order to apply for an identification. Documents like a birth certificate, proof of identity and proof of state residency, will be required to get a state ID card.

Those who are looking to get a new ID will need to visit a DMV center in person, while those who are renewing their ID can do so online or in person.

If not all documentation is available, the ID Petition Process can be used to get a receipt usable for voting while the rest of the documents are obtained.

Lastly, a receipt valid for voting purposes will be given to the voter to use at the polls. The DMV said the receipt will include the person’s photo and is acceptable to use until their card arrives in the mail. All ID cards will be mailed.

The department added that a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required in order to vote.

The Spring Election is Tuesday, April 6.

