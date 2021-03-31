2 Chicago men arrested in Trempealeau County, $20k worth of narcotics found

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Chicago men have been arrested in Osseo after observing several traffic violations. An estimated street value of $20,000 worth of narcotics were found in the vehicle.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says Dajuan Thomas, 33, and Lucious Thomas, 52, both from Chicago have were arrested on March 14. Adding that a deputy conducted a traffic stop. Canine Luke was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

Officials say a search of the value revealed 300 grams which has an estimated street value of $20,000.

Both men were taken to Trempealeau County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.