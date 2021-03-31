30% of Wisconsin residents have received COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) - 3 out of 10 people in the state of Wisconsin have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 1,765,007 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose, which is 38,488 more than reported the day before.

These include 1,040,039 people who are fully vaccinated, which is 26,426 more people since Tuesday’s report. These can include vaccinations over the past couple days as vaccinators’ reports are still coming in to the DHS.

In all, vaccinators in the state have administered 2,813,475 shots of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

By our calculations, the state is averaging 53,572 shots a day over the past 7 days (the record 7-day average set last week is 55,790 shots per day).

Percentages that received and completed their vaccinations so far, by age group:

16-17: 4.7% received/0.8% completed

18-24: 15.6% received/6.6% completed

25-34: 23.1% received/11.5% completed

35-44: 29.1% received/14.2% completed

45-54: 30.0% received/14.1% completed

55-64: 38.0% received/14.7% completed

65+: 75.3% received/58.4% completed

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled the Evers administration exceeded its authorities with continual health emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively striking down the statewide mask mandate (see related story). However, masks can still be required in municipalities that issued their own mask orders and in private businesses, including stores and restaurants (see related story).

Health officials says we can’t led our guard down yet against the coronavirus. Wearing masks -- which have to be over the nose -- maintain 6 feet from anyone who isn’t from your household, even visiting friends and relatives; and wash your hands more frequently or use sanitizer.

Tuesday, Gov. Evers announced everyone age 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine starting next week on April 5, regardless of health condition or where they work. Making more teens and young adults eligible for the vaccine could help against virus outbreaks we’ve seen in our area and nationwide blamed on people of high school and college age getting together without wearing a face mask over their nose or social distancing. While these age groups are less likely to suffer serious effects of the coronavirus developing into COVID-19, they can be asymptomatic and spread the disease to more vulnerable people.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATION TOTALS

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,002,745 ADMINISTERED: 2,813,475

PFIZER: 1,484,696 MODERNA: 1,269,862 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 58,791

FIRST DOSE: 1,765,007 (30.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,040,039 (17.9%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 34,169 (32.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 23,218 (22.2%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 19,869 (30.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,965 (20.1%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 41,580 (35.2%) FULLY VACCINATED: 25,313 (21.4%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 11,016 (24.3%) FULLY VACCINATED: 6,947 (15.3%)

CASES AND DEATHS

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 10 more deaths from COVID-19, the second straight day in double digits. The 7-day average held steady at 4 because eight days ago there were also 10 deaths which are no longer counted in the average. The death rate has been 1.15% of coronavirus cases for over three weeks.

Wisconsin reported an astounding 17,539 coronavirus test results, the first time we’ve seen testing over 10,000 since February 25, and the most results in a single day since November 21. We don’t know the reason for the state having this many test results at this time. These only include people who are being tested for the first time or tested positive for the first time.

There were 563 positive tests in that batch, which is a mere 3.21% of the results.

Wisconsin’s average for new cases fell to 471, after rising to 501 yesterday, because last week Tuesday’s 776 new cases are no longer counted in that 7-day average.

New cases were found in 57 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Another two counties (Forest and Kewaunee) had their case numbers revised.

New deaths were reported in Dodge, Kenosha, Lincoln, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Washington and Waukesha counties. The state revised death totals in Racine County.

The positivity rate’s 7-day average looking at all tests, including people who’ve been tested multiple times, held at 2.8% for a second day. It’s been rising since March 11 after it reached a low of 2.0%.

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

3,309,569 people have been tested

577,195 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,598 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,622 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

563,534 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,825 cases still active (1.2%)

County-by-county case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

HOSPITAL READINESS

Within the past 24 hours, the DHS says 67 people were admitted for COVID-19, two more than Tuesday. The 7-day average is 49 new COVID-19 patients per day. The state says 4.8% of all coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalization.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), there are 233 currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 136 hospitals across the state, a decrease of 17 from Tuesday. There are 59 in ICU, which is seven fewer in the ICU than the day before. Changes in daily hospitalizations take discharges and deaths into account.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH UPDATES (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

· Adams – 1,626 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

· Ashland – 1,200 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

· Barron – 5,524 cases (+7) (76 deaths)

· Bayfield - 1,079 cases (19 deaths)

· Brown – 30,695 cases (+31) (232 deaths)

· Buffalo – 1,327 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

· Burnett – 1,232 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

· Calumet – 5,601 (+5) (46 deaths)

· Chippewa – 7,183 cases (+6) (93 deaths)

· Clark – 3,168 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

· Columbia – 5,176 cases (+4) (56 deaths)

· Crawford – 1,677 cases (17 deaths)

· Dane – 42,069 (+32) (288 deaths)

· Dodge – 11,558 cases (+2) (159 deaths) (+1)

· Door – 2,522 cases (+8) (21 deaths)

· Douglas – 3,750 cases (30 deaths)

· Dunn – 4,394 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

· Eau Claire – 11,247 cases (+20) (105 deaths)

· Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

· Fond du Lac – 12,082 cases (+9) (104 deaths)

· Forest - 936 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (23 deaths)

· Grant – 4,737 cases (+9) (83 deaths)

· Green – 3,364 cases (+11) (16 deaths)

· Green Lake - 1,536 cases (18 deaths)

· Iowa - 1,952 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

· Iron - 567 cases (21 deaths)

· Jackson - 2,579 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

· Jefferson – 8,047 cases (+11) (105 deaths)

· Juneau - 3,038 cases (21 deaths)

· Kenosha – 14,974 cases (+5) (304 deaths) (+1)

· Kewaunee – 2,304 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (24 deaths)

· La Crosse – 12,412 cases (+6) (80 deaths)

· Lafayette - 1,499 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

· Langlade - 1,943 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

· Lincoln – 2,947 cases (+3) (60 deaths) (+2)

· Manitowoc – 7,359 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

· Marathon – 13,886 cases (+14) (184 deaths)

· Marinette - 4,001 cases (+1) (65 deaths)

· Marquette – 1,328 cases (21 deaths)

· Menominee - 789 cases (11 deaths)

· Milwaukee – 100,722 (+116) (1,260 deaths) (+2)

· Monroe – 4,378 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

· Oconto – 4,314 cases (49 deaths)

· Oneida - 3,502 cases (+4) (69 deaths)

· Outagamie – 19,884 cases (+28) (199 deaths) (+1)

· Ozaukee – 7,854 cases (+6) (81 deaths)

· Pepin – 817 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

· Pierce – 3,621 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

· Polk – 4,029 cases (+2) (44 deaths)

· Portage – 6,542 cases (+3) (66 deaths)

· Price – 1,175 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

· Racine – 20,673 cases (+13) (336 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

· Richland - 1,272 cases (15 deaths)

· Rock – 14,782 cases (+19) (164 deaths)

· Rusk - 1,273 cases (16 deaths)

· Sauk – 5,483 cases (+8) (44 deaths)

· Sawyer - 1,571 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

· Shawano – 4,607 cases (+1) (69 deaths)

· Sheboygan – 13,264 cases (+21) (133 deaths)

· St. Croix – 6,775 cases (+18) (47 deaths)

· Taylor - 1,810 cases (+5) (23 deaths)

· Trempealeau – 3,460 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

· Vernon – 1,875 cases (38 deaths)

· Vilas - 2,193 cases (39 deaths)

· Walworth – 9,043 cases (+12) (135 deaths)

· Washburn – 1,354 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

· Washington – 14,065 cases (+7) (141 deaths) (+2)

· Waukesha – 42,031 cases (+56) (501 deaths) (+2)

· Waupaca – 4,758 cases (+2) (116 deaths)

· Waushara – 2,111 cases (31 deaths)

· Winnebago – 17,471 cases (+13) (187 deaths)

· Wood – 6,748 cases (+2) (77 deaths)

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.