Chippewa Valley housing market booming

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t slowed the Chippewa Valley’s housing market.

According to the Wisconsin REALTORS Association, Feb. 2021 year-to-date home sales in the City of Eau Claire were up 16.2 percent. Median housing prices in the city were up 11.2 percent. In Jackson County, home sales were up 70.6 percent with prices up 16.9 percent.

“The market is hot,” REALTORS Association of Northwestern Wisconsin President Deb Hanson said.

So hot that new home buyers Emma and Scott Smith were surprised by how quickly they had to move on their new home.

“It was you have minutes, hours, days at most to make decisions on what you want to do,” Scott Smith said. “And it’s such a big purchase and such as huge event that I was just kind of stunned by how quick the turnaround is.”

“It was definitely fun. It kept us on our toes,” Emma Smith said.

The Smiths eventually bought a house in Eleva.

“It was crazy,” Scott Smith said about the homebuying experience.

Hanson said the Smiths’ crazy homebuying experience is due to high demand, which is partly due to low current interest rates.

“Low interest rates are great for all home owners because they can get a lot more house than they would in previous years... for a less monthly output,” she said.

Low rates were part of the reason the Smiths decided now was the right time to take the plunge and buy a new home, despite the challenges.

“We actually were originally planning on staying in our current rental for the next few years but we just decided that with interest rates as a big thing that we were just ready to jump in. We were just also really tired of being renters,” Emma Smith said.

Hanson said, like the Smiths, many of her clients are buying homes outside of the City of Eau Claire due to high demand in the city.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.