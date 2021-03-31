Eau Claire County mask mandate goes into effect while surrounding communities look for answers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This morning the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s state wide mask mandate.

While Eau Claire County’s community-wide mask mandate immediately went into effect - surrounding counties are experiencing different circumstances.

“Their decision was first of all I think legally wrong but secondly did not help us,” Governor Evers said in reaction to the State Supreme Courts decision Wednesday morning.

The governor is asking Wisconsinites to continue to mask up, despite the supreme court’s decision to end the state wide mandate this morning.

“We have to continue to do that voluntarily frankly people have been doing it voluntarily in the past so I anticipate they will continue to do that.”

Chippewa County Health Officer Angela Weideman says the need for caution still exists.

“With more contagious strains being identified in our region wearing a mask is more important now than ever,” Weideman said.

Mayor of Chippewa Falls, Greg Hoffman does not expect the city to enforce masks now that the state wide mandate has dissolved.

“If you do it community by community, I know you’d be challenged by someone,” Hoffman said.

Leaving those decisions to be made by businesses with different requirements found door to door.

“I think it’s their right as a business owner that if they want people to wear a mask, they can have a sign on the door and they can have masks in there if someone walks in and refuses to do it then I guess they can work with them to make a sale or they can ask them to step out,” Said Hoffman.

Hairdresser in downtown Chippewa Falls, Nicole Hollingsworth says it is not that simple- she was shocked and disappointed to find out what the supreme court decided on today.

“It makes it that much harder for us to stay focused on the job were doing when we have people who are repetitively taking their masks off and putting us at risk,” Hollingsworth said.

Many businesses surrounding Hollingworth’s did not want to give an interview but told us they are excited about the decision and haven’t been enforcing the mandate anyway.

“We are not safe if everyone else is not enforcing it as well,” she said.

Hollingsworth says she will continue to require her clients to wear masks - and hopes other will too.

Eau Claire’s county-wide mandate is set to expire on June 30th. However, according to an Eau Claire county board supervisor, it can be changed to end later or sooner if needed.

Eau Claire County and the City of Eau Claire have a mask mandate in effect after passing ordinances in Febuary.

Both ordinances went into effect after the statewide mandate was repealed early Wednesday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Under these ordinances, people who are not exempt will be required to wear masks inside public places or they risk a $200 fine.

The ordinances will be in effect until June 30, but could end early or be extended.

The City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County released a joint statement that said, “masks are a proven way for limiting the spread of the virus, along with keep six foot distance from people you do not live with, frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, ventilating indoor spaces and staying home when sick”.

