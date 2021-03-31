Advertisement

Eau Claire mask mandate in effect after statewide mandate repealed

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson and Jessica Mendoza
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County and the City of Eau Claire have a mask mandate in effect after passing ordinances in Febuary.

Both ordinances went into effect after the statewide mandate was repealed early Wednesday by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Under these ordinances, people who are not exempt will be required to wear masks inside public places or they risk a $200 fine.

The ordinances will be in effect until June 30, but could end early or be extended.

The City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County released a joint statement that said, “masks are a proven way for limiting the spread of the virus, along with keep six foot distance from people you do not live with, frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, ventilating indoor spaces and staying home when sick”.

Mask mandate from the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County.
Mask mandate from the City of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County. (WEAU)

