Advertisement

Elections chief: No complaints about Green Bay consultant

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top elections administrator says she never received a formal complaint about Green Bay’s mayor ceding authority in the presidential election to a consultant funded by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Republican lawmakers this month called for Mayor Eric Genrich to resign after a conservative website reported he gave consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein too much authority in the election.

The Assembly’s election committee invited Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe to testify Wednesday on the matter.

Wolfe says she received two calls from Brown County Deputy Clerk Sandy Juno about Spitzer-Rubenstein’s activities but she never received any formal complaints and no one provided information that Spitzer-Rubenstein was overstepping his bounds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim
The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
No injuries reported after Chippewa Falls fire
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous

Latest News

Gov. Evers will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau, and Appleton.
Gov. Evers to fix potholes to promote transportation budget
WI assembly GOP discuss priorities for federal relief funds.
Assembly GOP announce priorities for federal relief funds
Deborah Kerr (left) and Jill Underly
Underly outspending Kerr in school superintendent race
A bill in the Wisconsin state legislature would prevent employers from requiring the COVID...
Employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccines on the legislative chopping block