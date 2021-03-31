Advertisement

Gov. Evers on ‘Pothole Patrol’ while promoting transportation budget

Governor Evers made three stops across the state, helping to fix potholes while promoting his transportation budget.
Gov. Evers on 'Pothole Patrol' Wednesday morning in Chippewa Falls.
Gov. Evers on 'Pothole Patrol' Wednesday morning in Chippewa Falls.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- Potholes in Wisconsin; a driver’s headache and your car’s worst nightmare.

Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers, together with Department of Transportation secretary-designee Craig Thompson, took to the streets, to repair some of Wisconsin’s roads.

“Having good roads and having safe roads are important for the state of Wisconsin’s economy and we have to make sure that the good people in municipalities get the funding they should get from the state in order to make that happen,” says Evers.

The state’s roads received a D+ rating in the latest report card issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

DOT secretary-designee Thompson says they’re looking to change that in the governor’s 2021-23 transportation budget.

“There’s been a long backlog of disinvestment and so we made a huge commitment last budget and what the governor did with this budget was to make sure we didn’t backslide,” says Thompson. “And to continue increasing—maintaining our purchasing power for our state highways but for our locals proposing another $75 million pot of money for a multi-model local supplement program.”

Thompson says Eau Claire and Chippewa County can soon expect road revamps on several bridges on highways 27 and 29 along with a repaving on state highway 124.

“We want to make sure people understand how important it is to support the local municipalities and that we have a role in supporting them,” says Evers.

The two also took their efforts to Wausau and Appleton to finish up their tour.

Republican lawmakers will spend the next few months revising the budget before sending the spending plan back to Evers for his signature.

