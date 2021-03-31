Advertisement

Gov. Evers to fix potholes to promote transportation budget

Gov. Evers will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau, and Appleton.
Gov. Evers will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau, and Appleton.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson plan to tour the state fixing potholes to promote the governor’s roads budget.

Evers and Thompson will make stops Wednesday to fix potholes in Chippewa Falls, Wausau, and Appleton.

Evers’ 2021-23 state budget includes nearly $2 billion for highway rehabilitation, $565.7 million for highway development, and $941.9 million in transportation aid for counties and municipalities. Whether those amounts survive in the final budget remains to be seen. Republican lawmakers will spend the next few months revising the budget before sending the spending plan back to Evers for his signature and partial vetoes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
No injuries reported after Chippewa Falls fire
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous
Four people hurt in Pierce County crash

Latest News

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (3/31/21)
Ag Chat With Scott Schultz (3/31/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (3/31/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc. (3/31/21)
March 28th
USDA offering assistance to Wisconsin maple producers