Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The human remains found in Jackson County in 1978 have been identified with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the DNA Doe Project.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the remains have been identified as Dennis McConn who went missing from Kenosha in 1977 at the age of 29.

Officials say on Aug. 15, 1978, members of a logging crew located human remains in a remote wooded tract of land in Knapp Township. The remains were estimated to have been located in the area several months before their discovery.

The manner of death is believed to be homicide.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help as the investigation into this case continues. Anyone with information should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Line at 800-228-3203, extension 199.

