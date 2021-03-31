Advertisement

Leonhard says he has ‘unfinished business’ at Wisconsin

Wisconsin DC gives reason for declining Packers’ job
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a football before an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic in Madison, Wis. As lopsided matchups go, No. 4 Wisconsin’s season opener against Western Kentucky on Friday night could provide at least one interesting storyline. The Badgers’ will debut a young secondary with three new starters against a foe that likes to air it out. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says he has unfinished business at his alma mater and wouldn’t have felt right leaving after a pandemic-shortened season, even for an opportunity as tempting as his home state’s NFL team.

Leonhard was a prime candidate for the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator position and had been offered the job according to multiple reports. but opted to return for a sixth season on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff. The Packers instead hired Joe Barry as defensive coordinator.

“I love Madison,” Leonhard said. “To me, there’s some unfinished business with the University of Wisconsin. I love this group of kids and want to continue to develop them. With COVID being the way it was last year, I’d have felt a specific way about myself having left after that season.”

Leonhard aimed high as he specified the nature of his unfinished business at Wisconsin, which opened spring practice this week.

“I came here wanting to win a national championship, I came here wanting to win the Big Ten as a player,” said Leonhard, who played safety for the Badgers from 2001-04 before starting a 10-year NFL career. “Nothing’s changed as a coach. We haven’t done that since I’ve been back. The goals haven’t changed. I feel like we have a group that can accomplish that.”

Wisconsin struggled to a 4-3 record last year but ranked fifth nationally in total defense and ninth in scoring defense. Wisconsin has finished in the top five in total defense and top 10 in total defense in three of Leonhard’s four seasons as defensive coordinator.

Leonhard acknowledged the Green Bay situation was particularly enticing.

“They’re right on the fringe of a Super Bowl and have been for a while now,” Leonhard said. “Definitely a difficult decision to have to make.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim
The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
No injuries reported after Chippewa Falls fire
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous

Latest News

Holmen vs. Memorial prep volleyball
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, March 30th
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah
SportScene 13 for Monday, March 29th
Spring football is an opportunity for over 120 high schools to compete in the sport in the...
Alternate season provides high school student-athletes a chance to compete in fall sports this spring