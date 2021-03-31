Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire celebrates COVID discharges with uplifting tune

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With so much despair surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a local hospital is doing something to celebrate a happy milestone for patients.

Johnny Nash’s 1972 classic, “I can see clearly now” plays throughout the halls of Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

A fitting tribute, for each COVID patient discharged from the ICU including Ana Altendorf of Bruce.

“Just thinking about it I don’t know I get goosebumps, my goodness I’m leaving the hospital,” says Altendorf.

Altendorf contracted coronavirus in November.

In the days to follow, her health took a turn for the worse, landing her at the hospital for more than four weeks, two of those spent in a coma.

“Those two weeks, they kept telling my husband, you know she’s not making any improvements, we don’t, we don’t know,” says Altendorf.

Priests were called several times to administer last rights, Altendorf says doesn’t remember much but is thankful to be alive today.

Marshfield nurses call her “their miracle.”

“And I know I am a miracle, I mean I came back because everybody was praying for me, and the nurses I remember coming and saying I wanted to meet you I wanted to see you because I helped you in the COVID unit,” says Altendorf.

Due to safety protocols, the first time Altendorf was able to see her husband was on her way out of the hospital, a few days before Christmas.

“I was so anxious to see him, just to hold him, you know it’s like, I’m going to see my husband, I’m alive, and it was a long month,” says Altendorf.

As she left the hospital, “I can see clearly now” played on the overhead.

A tune that brings ICU nurse Dani Reed to tears.

“I think we cried the first time and then the second I think we starting dancing,” laughs Reed.

After working in the ICU for a year-and-a-half, she says Altendorf’s release reaffirms everything they’re working so hard for.

“It is still the most awesome thing, every time we hear it,” Reed says. “All of the staffs journey that had helped that patient get from just being so sick and having to come to the hospital and just helping them along that journey just all of the hard work that they had put in just how worth it and amazing that was.”

Altendorf remembers thinking, “Oh my goodness, I am leaving the hospital this is true,” as Altendorf recalls the music playing.

A song to signify, another patient being sent home to his or her loved ones.

Altendorf says she’s sharing her story to remind people the virus can be more than mild symptoms and 14-day quarantine.

She asks people to remain vigilant in wearing a mask and following COVID safety protocols.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.