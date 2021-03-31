Milwaukee selected as Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Clinic site

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that the Biden Administration has chosen the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee to serve as a federal pilot community vaccination clinic.

The site will receive resources and staffing to be able to do 3,000 vaccinations per day, with all of the vaccine supply coming directly from the federal government instead of the state allocation.

The Wisconsin Center is currently federally supported by FEMA and will transition to a type 2 federal pilot community vaccination clinic operating 7-days a week for eight weeks starting on April 6. In addition to receiving more direct vaccines from the federal government, more federal staff will support the site.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only and will use the same registration process that has been in place until it transitions over to the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Currently, individuals eligible for the vaccine can register for a vaccination appointment by visiting www.covidmke.com or calling (414) 286-6800.

