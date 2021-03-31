Advertisement

Milwaukee selected as Federal Pilot Community Vaccination Clinic site

Biden Administration opening pilot clinics across the country
Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that the Biden Administration has chosen the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee to serve as a federal pilot community vaccination clinic.

The site will receive resources and staffing to be able to do 3,000 vaccinations per day, with all of the vaccine supply coming directly from the federal government instead of the state allocation.

The Wisconsin Center is currently federally supported by FEMA and will transition to a type 2 federal pilot community vaccination clinic operating 7-days a week for eight weeks starting on April 6. In addition to receiving more direct vaccines from the federal government, more federal staff will support the site.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only and will use the same registration process that has been in place until it transitions over to the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Currently, individuals eligible for the vaccine can register for a vaccination appointment by visiting www.covidmke.com or calling (414) 286-6800.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim
The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
No injuries reported after Chippewa Falls fire
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous

Latest News

Police Generic
2 Chicago men arrested in Trempealeau County, $20k worth of narcotics found
The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Marathon County vaccination clinic to open April 6
This week’s update comes on the heels of the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down Gov. Tony...
UDPATE: Chippewa Co. residents can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine standby list
The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate