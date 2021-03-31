Advertisement

Rep. Tiffany calls to ‘end discrimination’ in USDA farmer aid

Tiffany, Owens Announce Bill to Ensure Equal Protection in Agriculture Department Programs, Activities “ACRE Act” would bar USDA, agencies from discriminating, giving preferences based on race, sex
Cows graze in pasture as farmer looks on
Cows graze in pasture as farmer looks on(WZAW)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WSAW) - Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany and Utah Republican Rep. Burgess Owens will introduce the Agriculture Civil Rights and Equality Act (ACRE Act), which would prohibit officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture from discriminating or providing preferential treatment to any person on the basis of race, color, national origin or sex.

“To extend assistance to some farmers but not others based on race undermines the constitution’s guarantee of equal protection for all Americans,” Tiffany said. “If we are serious about ending discrimination in the agriculture sector, the first step is for the government to stop doing the discriminating.”

The Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act, introduced by Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, provides $4 billion for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to forgive direct or guaranteed loans given to farmers of color. Another $1 billion will go to the USDA for farmer grants, college scholarships and other efforts for minority growers.

Tiffany and Owens’ proposal would apply to USDA hiring, contracting, and programming, including programs administered by states, territories and universities using USDA funds.

The legislation will be formally introduced Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim
The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
No injuries reported after Chippewa Falls fire
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous

Latest News

Two downtown Eau Claire parking lots taken off-line to prepare for new transit center
Eau Claire mask mandate in effect after statewide mandate repealed
Elections chief: No complaints about Green Bay consultant
Rob Zombie and Danzig will be taking up the two remaining headliner spots.
Rock Fest completes 2021 lineup with additions of Rob Zombie, Danzig