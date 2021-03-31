Rock Fest completes 2021 lineup with additions of Rob Zombie, Danzig

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - After a year away due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rock Fest has finalized its lineup for the summer of 2021.

On Wednesday morning, the music festival’s social media channels revealed that Rob Zombie and Danzig would be taking up the two remaining headliner spots.

Rob Zombie, a 2019 performer at Rock Fest, takes over the spot vacated by Disturbed after the band canceled their 2021 tour.

Danzig fills the other vacant spot, which was designated as “to be announced” until Wednesday’s revelation of the full lineup.

Wade Asher, the general manager for both Rock Fest and Country Fest, is part of a task force in Chippewa County called Revive The Valley, a group of event and business leaders in Chippewa County that offer guidance on mass gathering events in the county. In a promotional video, the task force indicates they are working towards a safe return to holding mass gatherings.

“Because of the vaccine rollout, the Chippewa Valley is revitalizing live events this summer,” said Asher in the video.

Rock Fest is scheduled for July 15 through July 17 this summer. Other headliners include Staind, Limp Bizkit, Snoop Dogg, and Korn. You can see the full lineup here.

Country Fest, which is also run by Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, is scheduled to be held June 24 through June 26.

Both music festivals were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

