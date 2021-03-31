Advertisement

Two downtown Eau Claire parking lots taken off-line to prepare for new transit center

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two downtown Eau Claire public use parking lots will be taken off-line to prepare for the new Eau Claire Transit Center.

The eastern half of the Schlegelmilch-McDaniel Lot will be unavailable mid-may to allow for paving work. Mid-June the construction of the temporary transit center site in the eastern half of the Schlegelmilch-McDaniel Lot.

From the end of June 2021 through the end of June 2022, the parking lot in both Schlegelmilch-McDaniel Lot & Current Transfer Center Lot will be unavailable.

The new transfer center is estimated to cost around $7 million but $5 million will come from a federal grant. Late 2022 is an estimated date for the transit center portion to be open.

