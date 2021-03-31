Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people from Minnesota have been arrested by the Osseo Police Department after a traffic stop revealed $100,000 worth of cocaine.

Osseo Police say on March 23, Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell where both arrested after officers found 1.126 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $100,000. Both Larkins and Powell were then taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.

*******P R E S S R E L E A S E******* WHAT OCCURRED: Drug Arrest DATE/TIME OCCURRED: 03/23/2021 @ 5:10AM LOCATION:... Posted by Osseo WI Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Osseo traffic stop (Osseo Police Department)

