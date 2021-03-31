Advertisement

Two from Minnesota arrested after traffic stop, $100k worth of cocaine found

Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.
Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell have been arrested after a traffic stop in Trempealeau County.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people from Minnesota have been arrested by the Osseo Police Department after a traffic stop revealed $100,000 worth of cocaine.

Osseo Police say on March 23, Erick Larkins and Shavonte Powell where both arrested after officers found 1.126 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $100,000. Both Larkins and Powell were then taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.

*******P R E S S R E L E A S E******* WHAT OCCURRED: Drug Arrest DATE/TIME OCCURRED: 03/23/2021 @ 5:10AM LOCATION:...

Posted by Osseo WI Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Osseo traffic stop
Osseo traffic stop(Osseo Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
UPDATE: Menomonie man arrested and charged, accused of sexually assaulting victim
The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to...
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Crews worked to control a fire in Chippewa Falls.
No injuries reported after Chippewa Falls fire
FILE - Anissa Weier, 15, listens as former teachers testify during her trial in Waukesha County...
Prosecutor: Woman in Slender Man stabbing still dangerous

Latest News

Emma and Scott Smith holding up a "sold" sign at their real estate agent's office in Altoona,...
Chippewa Valley housing market booming
UWEC Men's Hockey
For the love of the game - NCAA D3 week
Gov. Evers on 'Pothole Patrol' Wednesday morning in Chippewa Falls.
Gov. Evers on ‘Pothole Patrol’ while promoting transportation budget
Generic image of police line
Human remains from 1978 Jackson County case identified