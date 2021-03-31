USDA offering assistance to Wisconsin maple producers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mexico’s plan to ban imports of genetically modified corn applies to human food products and not to livestock feed, according to the U.S. agriculture secretary. Tom Vilsack said in a National Press Club virtual event that talks with Mexico’s agriculture secretary revealed that Mexico’s planned GMO ban – which will be effective in 2024 – only applies to human-food products. U.S. trade negotiators have been discussing the ban with Mexico under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. Vilsack said the Mexican government is discussing replacing with other U.S. food products the lost U.S. trade revenues resulting from the ban.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering technical expertise and financial assistance to help Wisconsin maple producers fund their operations, conserve natural resources and recover from natural disasters. Maple producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn about resources to support their operations both during the harvest season and throughout the year.

Ryan Weigel, animal science instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, was appointed in March to a corporate seat on the World Dairy Expo Board of Directors by the Wisconsin Holstein Association. Weigel and his family operate a dairy farm outside of Platteville. He has been a board member of the Wisconsin Holstein Association for four years and is serving on its executive committee. Weigel has previous experience with the expo, in various capacities. He served on the board of directors when he was employed by Accelerated Genetics. He also worked for the expo for seven years.

Chippewa Valley native Jessica Ryba has signed on as Administrative Assistant for Wisconsin Farmers Union. In her new role, Ryba will support the Farmers Union team and help oversee day-to-day duties at the family farm organization’s state headquarters in Chippewa Falls. Ryba lives in Chippewa Falls with her partner, Lance, and their family. They hope to add some backyard chickens this summer but also enjoy helping on the Clark County farm that has been in Jessica’s family for 125 years.

