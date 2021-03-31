UDPATE: Chippewa Co. residents can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine standby list

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County residents can now be notified of COVID-19 vaccine availability by signing up for a standby list on the Chippewa County Dept. of Public Health website.

According to Angela Weideman, Director and Health Officer of the CCDPH, this new service will place community sign-ups by date on sign-up page, which you can access by clicking here. The standby list is for residents 18 and over, and those contacted will receive the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

A similar list is available for residents interested in the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People who sign up for this list will be contacted if or when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine becomes available to the county, said Weideman.

In addition to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Weideman said that testing remains important in mitigating the spread of the virus.

“With the spread of the variants, testing remains a priority,” said Weideman.

COVID-19 testing is available for county residents at the Lafayette Town Hall in Chippewa Falls on Wednesdays from 1 until 4 p.m. through Wednesday, April 28.

One additional case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 was reported in Chippewa County, bringing the total number of variant cases to four. Statewide, there are 78 cases of this variant, as well as two cases of the South Africa variant and one case of the Brazil variant.

Weideman says that the variants spread more easily, which is why the CCDPH continues to recommend wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent sanitization in order to mitigate spread of the virus.

In this week’s COVID-19 situation update, Weideman said that Chippewa County currently has administered 31,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 30% of county residents having received at least one dose and 19.6% that have completed the vaccination series. This includes nearly two-thirds of county residents ages 65 and over who are fully vaccinated and over three-quarters who have received at least one dose.

You can view the full dashboard for vaccine distribution by clicking here.

For case counts, Chippewa County reported a 9.9 case seven-day average, but remains in high risk due to the trajectory of cases, which is slightly increasing statewide as well as locally.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported this week, and none have been recorded in four weeks, said Weideman.

