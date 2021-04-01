Advertisement

Authorities: Infant rescued from U.S.-Mexico border after smugglers threw child out of raft

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a photo showing an infant rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROMA, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas announced a 6-month-old girl was rescued from the Rio Grande after being thrown out of a raft by smugglers.

Texas Rangers worked with U.S. Border Patrol to bring the infant back to land on March 16, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Posted by Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Authorities also said the child’s mother had been assaulted by smugglers in Mexico, and she suffered a broken leg as a result.

The group of Texas Rangers involved in the rescue are considered a “highly trained tactical team” that works on specific missions usually along the border. Many of their operations take place in remote areas where conventional law enforcement agencies can’t operate.

