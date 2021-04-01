Advertisement

Brewers come back to beat Twins 6-5 in 10 innings

Brewers logo
Brewers logo(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw sparked a ninth-inning comeback as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

Cain opened the bottom of the 10th inning on second base, moved to third when Omar Narváez singled to right and scored on Orlando Arcia’s infield bouncer.

Travis Shaw hit a two-run, two-out double to cap the Brewers’ three-run, game-tying rally in the ninth inning.

Twins closer Alex Colomé blew the save, giving up three unearned runs in his debut with the team.

