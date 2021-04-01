Advertisement

Carson Park included as part of MLB Opening Day video

The Hank Aaron statue outside of Carson Park in Eau Claire is featured in a video montage promoting Major League Baseball's Opening Day in 2021.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A video published to the social media pages for Major League Baseball features a well-known Eau Claire landmark.

Carson Park, home to several baseball teams in the city, is part of MLB’s Opening Day 2021 promotional video highlighting different baseball stadiums around the country.

In the video, a narrator talks over scenes from several smaller stadiums across the country, including Carson Park. A clip of the Hank Aaron statue in front of the grandstand is shown as part of the video montage. About 10 seconds later, a view of the grandstand seating behind home plate is shown.

Eau Claire’s Hank Aaron statue is one of three statues for the late Hall of Fame player. Aaron also has statues outside of American Family Field in Milwaukee and SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

Aaron played early in his career at Carson Park in 1952. The statue outside the stadium was dedicated to Aaron in the summer of 1994 with Aaron in attendance.

For the 2021 season, both the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves will honor the memory of Aaron with additions to their uniforms. The Brewers will wear a patch on their jerseys with Aaron’s no. 44 circled in the team’s colors, while the Braves have added the no. 44 to the back of their caps.

Aaron passed away on January 22 at the age of 86.

