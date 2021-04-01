Advertisement

Conservative law firm demands ministers see prisoners

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is demanding state corrections officials relax their COVID-19 protocols and allow ministers to visit prison inmates.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sent a letter Thursday to Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr complaining that the department’s no-visitors policy includes volunteer ministers and therefore violates inmates’ right to exercise their religion under Wisconsin law and the U.S. Constitution.

“We expect DOC to rescind this policy due to the numerous ways it violates state and federal constitutional guarantees,” the law firm stated.

The firm demands the department restore prisoners’ rights or face a lawsuit.

