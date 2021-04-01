Corn and soybean planting expected to be higher in the U.S. this year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The amount of corn and soybeans expected to be planted this year by American farmers should be up this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s prospective plantings report issued yesterday. The report predicted 91.1 million acres of corn will be planted for all purposes this year, an increase of 325,000 acres compared with last year. It also said about 87.6 million acres of soybeans could be planted, a five percent increase compared with 2020.

Wisconsin Women in Conservation, a statewide coalition of landowners and conservation agencies, is offering a free on-line “Spring Into Conservation!” workshop 10 a.m. to noon April 6. The virtual event is intended to connect female farmers and landowners in Polk, Barron, Dunn and surrounding counties interested in learning more about land stewardship or in sharing their own expertise. The live Zoom session will feature a soil health demonstration and a presentation on native prairie plantings by Britta Peterson from Pheasants Forever. Attendees can learn about pollinator plantings, high tunnels, grazing, and cover crops. Registration is open at WiWiC.org.

Wisconsin’s average price for milk paid to farmers was $17.20 per hundredweight during February, which was 30 cents less than the average January pay-price and $1.90 less than was paid during February of 2020. Those figures were part of the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s agricultural prices report. The U.S. all milk price for February was $17.10 per cwt, 10 cents lower than Wisconsin’s price and 40 cents lower than last month’s U.S. price. Sixteen of the 24 major milk producing states had a lower price when compared with January; seven states had a higher price and one had no change in price. Kansas had the largest price decrease, down $1.30 per cwt., while Florida and New York had the largest increases, both up 30 cents per cwt.

The report also says the Wisconsin February average corn price was $4.74 per bushel, a 62-cent increase compared with January and $1.08 more than paid during February of 2020. The February soybean price, at $13 per bushel, was $2.40 more than paid during January and $4.55 more than was paid during February of 2020. The report also said the average February alfalfa hay price was $166 per ton, while the average other-hay price averaged $118 per ton.

