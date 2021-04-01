Advertisement

COVID-19 lockdowns showing significant increase in loneliness

Mayo Clinic Health System
Mayo Clinic Health System(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Social distancing guidelines have reduced the spread of COVID-19, but new research from Mayo Clinic Health System shows lockdowns and isolation also have significantly increased loneliness and strained friendships.

Thursday, Mayo Clinic conducted a virtual discussion on strategies for dealing with loneliness during the pandemic.

Panelists discussed the findings of their research, and how dealing with loneliness can improve one’s overall mental health.

Mayo Clinic Health System Psychologist Dr. Beth Rush says, “We all had to do the best we could do in the moment, to keep our lives full and meaningful and to stay connected in the ways that we felt comfortable. we all have different parameters to consider. I think that encouraging people to reconnect, but not over-attribute any narrative to the situation regarding how other people connect back with you, is going to be really important.”

