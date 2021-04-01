CVTC to transition back to on-campus learning this fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College will begin transitioning back to on-campus learning this fall after a year of using alternate or virtual instruction methods.

Classes that were held in-person prior to the pandemic will move back to campus rather than using other methods, such as remote instruction, beginning with the fall semester.

Online course and program options that existed prior to the pandemic will still be offered, and are not affected by the decision to return the other courses back to in-person learning.

According to CVTC President Bruce Barker, technology enabled the school to continue to remain open and provide instruction, but some educational opportunities had to be scaled back. Barker said that the personal connections between students, staff, and community are valuable.

CVTC will continue to follow state and local public health recommendations, such as mask mandates, Barker said.

“The fall semester will look more like the pre-pandemic days, though many precautions will still be in place,” said Barker.

CVTC plans on installing self-service temperature kiosks after the spring semester ends.

“I am optimistic that together, we will get there,” said Barker, who added that he believes the experiences learned from the pandemic will also be valuable.

Staff members at CVTC who have been working remotely will begin transitioning back to campus this month, with a full return for the staff planned for the fall.

CVTC facilities will be available for rental and external use beginning June 1 with safety measures included, such as masks and social distancing.

Barker said he appreciated the patience of everyone involved as the school took measures to ensure the health and safety of its students, staff, and community members.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.