Dozens claim a wedding photographer scammed them

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A great way to look back on happy memories, such as your wedding day, is through pictures. However, some couples in the Eau Claire area say they aren’t able to do that because of the photographer they hired. Now over dozens of brides say they just want their money back.

Nearly 80 people are members of a private Facebook group, claiming they have been scammed out of money by a Minnesota photographer.

Allison Niese of Bloomer told WEAU, “She called me back right away when I booked with her... she was very respectful.”

“I met up with her, really excited, loved her work, loved her personality,” added Dana Whitt of Rice Lake.

They are two of three local women who say they booked Lexi Stangler’s photography business, Ember Lane Collective out of Rochester to shoot their engagement or wedding photos.

“I heard of the photographer because I know two other couples who did photos with her and they were amazing,” said Niese.

However she says she did not have the same experience.

“She asked me to pay in full and she would give me ten percent off so it’s more money off the wedding so you want to get all the deals you can so I paid in full … two thousand eight hundred dollars,” Niese says.

Members of the Ember Lane Collective Support Group say Stangler has a pattern of doing this, then cancelling photoshoots last minute,

“How am I supposed to trust you to show up to the wedding when you have already cancelled twice,” Alie Larson of Eau Claire said.

Sending other people to shoot the weddings,

“I wasn’t super happy with the pictures,” said Whitt.

Then, never responding to clients.

“I asked her when we could book another date and she didn’t respond to me,” said Niese.

Many are still waiting to get their money back, claiming they are unable to get in contact with the photographer.

“She put a damper on wedding planning for me that should have been the most exciting time of my life and it was awful,” Larson said.

These women say they now want others to be aware of the warning signs that they overlooked. They recommend not paying the full amount up front and making sure you trust the person you book. Whitt also said that Stangler was very thorough about her cancellation policy when going over the contract.

“There were times looking back where I thought that seemed off but I liked her and I was trying to give her the benefit of the doubt,” Whitt said.

The Ember Lane Facebook page looks to be untouched since May of 2020, while the company website has been removed.

WEAU did reach out to Stangler for comment and have not yet heard back. A police report has been filed in Eau Claire regarding these claims.

